Moto G62 5G launching in India on August 11: Here’s Everything you need to know

Motorola is launching a new G series smartphone in India called Moto G62 5G this week in India. The Moto G62 5G will be launched in India on August 11. The smartphone was first unveiled in Europe back in June this year.

Motorola has also announced that the Moto G62 will be available for purchase from Flipkart after its launch. The phone is likely to be launched in Black and Green colours.

Additionally, Motorola has also confirmed that the G62 in India will feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC. This will be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 480+ SoC featured on the European version of the phone. Further, it is also revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 12 5G bands.

Introducing the all-new #motog62 for the #UnstoppableYou! Experience super connectivity with 12 5G Bands, blazing fast performance with Snapdragon 695 & brilliant display experience with 120Hz FHD+ display. Launching 11th Aug on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more details! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 5, 2022

Apart from the chipset and storage, the phone is expected to have the same specifications as that of the version launched in Brazil. The handset was launched in only one configuration in Brazil — 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage.

The Moto G62 5G price in Europe starts from EUR 270 (Roughly Rs 21,900). As per a recent report, the Moto G62 price in India is said to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000 for the base model. Let’s take a look at the Moto G62’s specs.

Moto G62 5G Specifications

The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel features a centered punch hole cutout to house the front facing camera.

The device sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded further with the help of a micro-SD card slot. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery unit and 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Moto G62 features a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP 3cm Macro Vision sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front shooter.