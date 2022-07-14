Moto G32 live images surface online, reveal key details

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola is gearing up to launch a new G-series phone called the Moto G32 soon. The Moto G32 has been spotted on the NCC certification database revealing its design and other key details. Moreover, live images of the upcoming Moto G32 have also been spotted on the same website.

Moto G32 Live Images

As per the leaked live images of the Moto G32, the device will have a curved back with a glossy finish and a rectangular camera module on the top left. Further, there will be a punch-hole design in the front for the selfie camera. The phone is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button as it is missing from the rear panel.

Further, the images reveal that there will be a triple camera setup at the back. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the bottom, there will be a USB Type- C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grill. The box content of the Moto G32 will include a power adaptor, an earphone, and a USB cable.

In addition, the NCC certification reveals that the device has the model number XT2235-3 and comes with a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery unit with support for 33W fast charging.

Moto G32 specifications

The phone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Sadly, the phone is said to run on the older Android 11 OS.

It will pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The device will have a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. For optics, the device will sport a 16-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Lastly, it will feature an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.