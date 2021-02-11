Advertisement

Moto G30, Moto E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 1:13 pm

Latest News

Motorola Moto G30 is said to feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 1,600x720 resolution and an 8 megapixels selfie camera housed within a dewdrop-notch.

Motorola is expected to launch a bunch of smartphones in the market soon including the Motorola Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power. The renders along with some specifications of Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have now surfaced online.


The renders of Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have been leaked by Winfuture.de. Recently, Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders were also leaked online.

 

Moto G30 rumoured specifications

 

As per the renders, Motorola Moto G30 is said to feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 1,600x720 resolution and an 8 megapixels selfie camera housed within a dewdrop-notch.

At the back, there is a quad-camera rectangular camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels sensors for macro and depth. For photos and selfies, it could sport an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Moto G30 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. Moto G30 could run on Android 11 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

 

Moto E7 Power rumoured specifications


Coming to the Motorola Moto E7 Power, the device features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display. Upfront, there is a dewdrop-notch design for a 5 megapixels selfie camera. As per the report, Moto E7 Power could run on Android 10
Moto E7 Power
On the rear, there is a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. The back also features a fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Moto E7 Power packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to be priced at around 150 Euro (US$182) in the European markets. The renders show Moto E7 Power in two colour options in the renders – Blue and Red.

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola Ibiza spotted on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Motorola One Macro Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Motorola Edge S announced with Snapdragon 870, 5000mAh battery and more

Motorola Capri Plus to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC launching on January 26

Latest News from Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 5 launched in India for Rs 7199 with 6.82-inch display and 6000mAh battery

Vivo X50 Pro+ to reportedly launch in India alongside X60 series

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies