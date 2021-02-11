Moto G30, Moto E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked online

Motorola Moto G30 is said to feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 1,600x720 resolution and an 8 megapixels selfie camera housed within a dewdrop-notch.

Motorola is expected to launch a bunch of smartphones in the market soon including the Motorola Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power. The renders along with some specifications of Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have now surfaced online.





The renders of Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power have been leaked by Winfuture.de. Recently, Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders were also leaked online.

Moto G30 rumoured specifications

As per the renders, Motorola Moto G30 is said to feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 1,600x720 resolution and an 8 megapixels selfie camera housed within a dewdrop-notch.



At the back, there is a quad-camera rectangular camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels sensors for macro and depth. For photos and selfies, it could sport an 8-megapixel front camera.



The Motorola Moto G30 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. Moto G30 could run on Android 11 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto E7 Power rumoured specifications



Coming to the Motorola Moto E7 Power, the device features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display. Upfront, there is a dewdrop-notch design for a 5 megapixels selfie camera. As per the report, Moto E7 Power could run on Android 10



On the rear, there is a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. The back also features a fingerprint scanner as well.



Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded via a microSD card.



Moto E7 Power packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to be priced at around 150 Euro (US$182) in the European markets. The renders show Moto E7 Power in two colour options in the renders – Blue and Red.