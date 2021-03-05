Advertisement

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 set to launch in India on March 9

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 3:31 pm

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will be Flipkart exclusive smartphones in the country.
Motorola has today confirmed that Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 under the Moto G series will be launching in India on March 9. The launch event will be held on March 9 at 12 PM.

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will be Flipkart exclusive smartphones in the country. A landing page for the upcoming G-series smartphone is now live on Flipkart. The Moto G10 Power could be a rebadged version of the G10 with a bigger 6000mAh battery.

 

Motorola launched the Moto G10 and Moto G30 smartphones in Europe last month. The Moto G30 is priced at EUR 180 (approx Rs 15,900) and comes in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. Moto G10 is priced at EUR 150 (approx Rs 13,300) and comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colours.

 

Moto G30 Specifications

 

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front. The Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. 

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating.

 

Moto G10 Specifications

 

The Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The phone is equipped with quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water-resistant.

