Moto G10, Moto G30 launched with Snapdragon SoC, 5000mAh batteries and more

Motorola has launched the Moto G10 and Moto G30 in Europe as budget offerings. The phones are backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola has finally unveiled its new set of budget devices under the Moto G series. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 have been launched in Europe as budget handsets that come with a water-resistant design with IP52 rating and have a plastic body.

The Moto G30 is priced at EUR 180 (approx Rs 15,900) and comes in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. Moto G10 is priced at EUR 150 (approx Rs 13,300) and comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colours. There is no information regarding international availability of the devices, yet.

Moto G30 Specifications

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that is paired with a 13MP camera on the front. The Moto G30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating.

Moto G10 Specifications

The Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution.

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant.