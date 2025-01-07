Moto G05 Launched in India: Should You Buy?

Motorola has announced the launch of Moto G05 in India as the latest entry-level budget offering that comes with a sub-Rs 7,000 price tag and competes with the likes of the recently launched Itel A80. Here are all the details of the Moto G05, including its specifications, price, availability, and whether you should consider buying it or not.

Moto G05: Price, Availability, Specifications

Moto G05 is priced at Rs 6,999 in India, for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. The G05 will be available starting January 13 at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola website, and leading retail stores. The device is available in Forest Green and Plum Red shades.

The Moto G05 features a 6.67-inch (1612 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 263 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an IP52-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Compared to the Itel A80, which is also priced at Rs 6,999 for the 4GB + 128GB trim, the Moto G05 lacks behind in the storage department, display refresh rate, and the IP rating. However, it takes the lead when it comes to chipset, battery and charging speed, software, and stereo speakers. If you can compromise on the storage part, we feel the Moto G05 is a much better pick than the Itel A80, making it worthy for your money.