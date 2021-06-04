Moto G Stylus 5G press render leaked, shows quad-camera setup

Moto G Stylus 5G features a quad-camera setup with a pill-shaped LED placed horizontally below the cameras.

Motorola is prepping to launch Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone soon. The key specs surfaced on the web recently and now a press render has emerged online revealing its design.

The new press render has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter. As per the render the phone sports a punch-hole display at the front with a thick bottom chin. At the back there is a quad-camera setup with a pill-shaped LED placed horizontally below the cameras. The Motorola logo on the back panel of the phone is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

Moto G Stylus 5G will come with support for a stylus as shown in the new render. As per the previous leaked render, the top of the phone is bare while at the bottom, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a stylus pen port.

Moto G Stylus 5G was earlier spotted on the GeekBench listing as per which the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset paired with 6GB RAM. On the software front, the phone boots Android 11. It scored 502 points in the single-core test and 1,651 points in the multi-core department.

The phone even received Bluetooth SIG certification which revealed the phone will support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. A separate listing on UL Demko revealed the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.