Moto G 5G Plus announced with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 11:06 am

Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging.
Motorola has announced its latest 5G smartphone dubbed as Moto G 5G Plus. The phone is priced at €349 (Rs 29,495 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage version and €399 (Rs 33,715 approx.) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. It comes in Surfing Blue colour.


This device features a huge 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.

The smartphone comes with water repellent coating. In terms of connectivity it offers, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headset jack. It measures 168 x 74 x 9mm and weighs 207grams.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

Latest Smartphones
