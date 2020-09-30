Advertisement

Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 30, 2020 11:14 am

Latest News

Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.
Advertisement

Moto E7 Plus will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

 

Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

Advertisement

 

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10.

 

Moto E7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

 

For the camera, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Moto E7 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone measures 165.2x75.7x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

Moto E7 Plus announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5000 mAh battery

Moto E7 Plus launching in India soon

Moto E7 Plus launching in India on September 23

Moto E7 Plus launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 20A first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Android 11 roadmap for Nokia smartphones teased

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies