Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

Moto E7 Plus key features include a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

Moto E7 Plus will go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10.

Moto E7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

For the camera, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.





Moto E7 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone measures 165.2x75.7x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.