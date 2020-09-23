Advertisement

Moto E7 Plus launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 23, 2020 12:18 pm

Moto E7 Plus comes with a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.
Motorola has today launched a new smartphone in the E-Series lineup – Moto E7 Plus in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 and it comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

Moto E7 Plus will be available on Flipkart starting September 30. The phone comes with a Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

For the camera, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Moto E7 Plus comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm.

