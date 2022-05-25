HomeNewsMoto E32s announced with Helio G37 chipset, 16MP triple cameras and more

Moto E32s announced with Helio G37 chipset, 16MP triple cameras and more

By Meenu Rana
Moto E32s

Highlights

  • Moto E32s makes its debut
  • It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • Moto E32s said to launch this month in India

Motorola has announced a brand new budget-friendly smartphone – Motorola Moto E32s in Europe. It is expected that the same smartphone will also be launched in India on May 27. The device comes as a successor to the Moto E32 handset which was laucnhed earlier this month.

Moto E32s Price

The Moto E30 is priced at €149 (approx. Rs 12,500) in Europe. Moreover, it comes in two colours – Silver and Grey.

Specifications

Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Moto E32s tipped to launch in India on May 27

A octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor powers it. This is coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage that’s expanded via a microSD card. In addition, the device runs Android 12 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the phone sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. It features a side-facing fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock as well.

Connectivity features include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the handset measures 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm and weighs around 185 grams.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 30 was recently launched in India. It comes at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 29,999.

The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colour options. The phone includes octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 32MP front setup, 4020mAh battery and more.

Moto E32s

Moto E32s
  • ChipsetHelio G37
  • RAM (GB)3, 4
  • Storage32, 64
  • Display6.5-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

