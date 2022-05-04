Moto E32 launched with Unisoc SoC, 5000mAh battery

Motorola has debuted the Moto E32 that comes as an entry-level smartphone and has a triple camera setup at the back. The smartphone has a big 5000mAh battery and furthermore, it gets a high refresh rate display as well. It runs on Android 11 and also comes with MicroSD card slot for expandable storage support.

The Moto E32 carries a price tag of 159 euros (approx Rs 12,700) for the single 2GB + 32GB trim. It comes in colours like Misty Silver and Slate Gray.

Moto E32 Specifications

The Android 11-powered 6.5-incher comes with an IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor and ships in one memory configuration which has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with expansion support.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt wired QuickCharge support. However, you get a 10W charger in the box. The device has a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP52 ingress protection rating. For optics, the device has a 16-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, plus an 8MP selfie camera up front.

Meanwhile, Motorola has a new G series smartphone in the pipeline that recently got leaked. The device is currently codenamed Rhode 5G+. The it will come with a pOLED display (FHD+, 402PPI, 120Hz refresh) that has an almost 88% of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G from Qualcomm and will ship in three memory configurations.

These variants will have 128GB of internal storage, and various RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will pack a 5000mAh battery with a 33-watt QuickCharge, power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and will have an IP52 protection rating.