Molekule launches Air Mini purifier in India for Rs 37,999

Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices.

Advertisement

Molekule has today announced the launch of Air Mini purifier in India. Air Mini is currently available on Amazon.in at a retail price of Rs 37,999.



Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 18-53 watts, and the noise level varies between 36-62dBA, pending fan speed. It also uses a hybrid of Molekule’s Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter in a single filter.



The proprietary PECO Technology is capable of destroying a wide range of airborne pollutants compared to traditional air purifiers. The broad range of pollutants addressed by PECO includes the destruction of bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and particulate matter in the air, among many other contaminants.



Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filers coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.



Molekule’s PECO technology is a quiet, ozone-free, and has a robust proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants. Various independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing has validated the effectiveness of Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers, the company said in a statement.



Dr. Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule said “Owing to the growing hazard of Indoor or Household Pollution, this is the right time for Molekule to enter the India market, and one could not ask for a better partner than Amazon for enabling this. Molekule technology works differently and is engineered to solve real problems. We encourage people to test and experience our technology, that not just filters out the air like most air purifiers available in the market, but also destroys harmful pollutants that are present in the air at a molecular level. And with the launch of Air Mini, we make our patented technology available in India for the first time and look forward to building a strong partnership with India – one that goes beyond our products. India is an important market for us, and with our entry, we aim to bring the concept of cleaner air to the people of the country.”