Advertisement

Molekule launches Air Mini purifier in India for Rs 37,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2021 2:13 pm

Latest News

Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices.
Advertisement

Molekule has today announced the launch of Air Mini purifier in India. Air Mini is currently available on Amazon.in at a retail price of Rs 37,999.

Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 18-53 watts, and the noise level varies between 36-62dBA, pending fan speed. It also uses a hybrid of Molekule’s Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter in a single filter.

The proprietary PECO Technology is capable of destroying a wide range of airborne pollutants compared to traditional air purifiers. The broad range of pollutants addressed by PECO includes the destruction of bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and particulate matter in the air, among many other contaminants.

Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filers coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.

Molekule’s PECO technology is a quiet, ozone-free, and has a robust proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants. Various independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing has validated the effectiveness of Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers, the company said in a statement.

Dr. Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule said “Owing to the growing hazard of Indoor or Household Pollution, this is the right time for Molekule to enter the India market, and one could not ask for a better partner than Amazon for enabling this. Molekule technology works differently and is engineered to solve real problems. We encourage people to test and experience our technology, that not just filters out the air like most air purifiers available in the market, but also destroys harmful pollutants that are present in the air at a molecular level. And with the launch of Air Mini, we make our patented technology available in India for the first time and look forward to building a strong partnership with India –  one that goes beyond our products. India is an important market for us, and with our entry, we aim to bring the concept of cleaner air to the people of the country.”

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A71 5G receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update

Lenovo K13 appears in renders, key specifications leaked

Black Shark 4 Pro spotted on TENAA

Rapido launches two-wheeler taxi services in 6 cities

Redmi K40, K40 Pro specifications leaked

Android 12 leaks in screenshots, should come with new UI and privacy features

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Canon unveils new Pixma G-series Ink Tank Printers

Haier India introduces 5-star range of Direct Cool Refrigerators with inverter compressor

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies