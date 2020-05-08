Advertisement

Mobile, home appliances brands in India to use online to offline sales model to attract buyers

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

The Indian consumer technology sector is going to change its model to suit the market needs.
Advertisement

Many people these days use online shopping sites to browse for a device, do a bit of research and compare its pricing with the offline store. But since the lockdown and in the post-COVID-19 universe, people are largely to use delivery services (ie e-commerce) to make purchases. Which is likely to deter offline players from running their business. But this month, we've seen a new change coming about in India consumer electronics sector, as many brands are looking to marry the convenience of online with the easy availability measures of the offline retail ecosystem.

 

This model is commonly known as the online to offline (O2O), and we're going to see most of the mobile and probably laptop brands preferring to use this to scale their operations and sales, without incurring higher investment. 

Advertisement

 

The likes of Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung are the first ones to announce their strategy to adopt the O2O model, which more or less sounds like a win-win for companies as well as the offline mobile shops. For the consumers, they get to choose from a wide array of products, without having to bargain on the price and get it delivered from the nearest mobile shop in their area. This can be done by contacting the store via WhatsApp or any related mobile app. This kind of hyperlocal delivery model can be an effective tool for the company since they don't have to incur costs on warehousing the products. 

 

how Xiaomi will use this model

Delivery of products means the consumer doesn't have to step out of their home, and the seller can easily work along with third-party delivery providers to make the service viable for them. Mobiles are easily managed these days and tapping into the existing business shops help them scale the process without any glitches. For instance, Vivo claims to be using over 20,000 retailers for its O2O program, and others will be using their retail network to make this a successful sales channel. 

 

The lockdown has definitely caused logistics concerns for companies and sellers, and most of you have relied on the local grocers to get their daily essentials. The O2O model is going to be an active part of India's retail ecosystem in the coming months, and biggies like Amazon with its Local Shops, and Reliance with JioMart are raising the stakes for this model to be adopted by more enterprises. 

 

Now it remains to be seen if consumers buy into this idea and whether the pricing of a product doesn't get diluted by the seller. 

Amazon targets local kirana stores in India with Local Shops program

JioMart now taking orders through WhatsApp in select cities

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: JioMart Amazon Local Shops O2O business mobile brands lockdown home delivery online buyers

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to use Google Lens to copy, paste text from mobile to PC ?

Edutech startup Unacademy user data breached, up for sale on dark web

How rural India surpassed Urban India in internet consumption?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies