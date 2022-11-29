Mivi Model E smartwatch, U&i TWS earbuds, neckbands, Vivo Y02 launched

While Vivo has launched the Vivo Y02 in Indonesia, Mivi has launched a new smartwatch here in India, called the Model E. The Vivo Y02 is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor and has a single rear camera. As for the watch by Mivi, the Model E comes with an IP68-rated casing, 120 sports modes and more.

Mivi Model E Price, Specifications

The Mivi Model E costs Rs 2,999 and can be purchased at an introductory price tag of Rs 1,299. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Mivi website starting December 1st. It will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Red colourways.

Mivi Model E sports a 1.69-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and 500 nits peak brightness. There are more than 50 customisable watch faces and the watch is encased inside an IP68-rated body. The smartwatch has a physical button on the right side and features a premium strap with a metallic finish.

The Mivi Model E has Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity with a 10-meter maximum operating range. It is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life and 20 days of standby time. It also supports magnetic wireless charging. Further, the smartwatch comes with features like camera and music control, weather updates, mute/reject calls, incoming notifications, and more.

As for health monitoring, there’s a heart rate monitor along with SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, steps counter, and women’s menstrual cycle tracker. It gets support for more than 120 sports modes.

Vivo Y02 Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y02 is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (approx Rs 7,700) in Indonesia. It comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colours. There’s no word on launch of Vivo Y02 in other regions apart from Indonesia, at the moment.

Vivo Y02 comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC which is expected to be the Helio P22 processor. It is coupled with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The Vivo phone comes equipped with a single-camera setup including an 8MP sensor. In addition, there’s a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has standard 10W charging support.

The smartphone runs Android 12 (Go Edition). The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. Although it has face recognition. The phone supports dual-SIM 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro-USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

U&i TWS, Neckbands, Wired earphones Price, Specifications

Users can buy the below-mentioned audio wearables from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Big Box Series TWS Earbuds (Rs 2,999)

The Big Box series TWS can serve you 100 hours of music and entertainment. It is designed with a unique shape, are lightweight and fit snugly into the ear for superior comfort and added noise isolation, says the brand. One can enjoy 6 hours of music and movies on a single charge, you can drop it back in the 1500mAh case for a full top-up in under 90 minutes.

The case also features an LED display to indicate the battery level for each earbud and the case itself. Moreover thanks to the Bluetooth V5.1 chip, you get rich audio over a 10-meter range.

U&i Lotus Series Neckband (Rs 2,999)

Available in five colour variants — Blue, Red, Green, Black, and Grey, this wearable is built for daily commuters. With a 50+ hour battery life, these Neckbands can be charged via USB-C power port. They support fast-charging to 100% in just 120 minutes.

U&i Moj Series Sports Neckband (Rs 1,199)

Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life and sporting a fast-charging USB-C port, the Moj is lightweight and comfortable to wear, claims the brand. The neckband is built with a soft silicone exterior that is sweat and water-resistant.

U&i Charming Series Wired Earphones (Rs 799)

Built for the Apple ecosystem, the Charming Series features the Lightning connector with a long 1.2m tangle-free cable. Audio is backed by 10mm drivers while for the design, they have a unique shape and have an open-back design.

U&i Olive Series Wired Earphones (Rs 299)

Built for gamers, these wired earphones have zero lag and offers a 120cm long tangle-free cable with a 3.5mm nickel-plated audio jack. The earbuds sport large 14.2mm copper-ring horn drivers and are uniquely shaped for added better comfort and additional noise isolation. Additionally, the in-line control pad features volume control buttons and a highly sensitive microphone for audio calls.