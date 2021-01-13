Advertisement

Mivi launches Collar 2 wireless earphone at an introductory price of Rs 1199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2021 2:33 pm

Mivi Collar 2 comes with Super Charging feature.
Mivi has launched a Made in India product - Collar 2 wireless earphone in India. Mivi Collar 2 is priced at Rs 1399 and is available on Mivi.in, Flipkart and Amazon at a special introductory price of just Rs 1199 and with a 1-year manufacturing warranty.

 

Mivi Collar 2 comes with Super Charging feature. The company claims that 10 minutes of charge gives 10 hrs of playtime and a full charge in 40 minutes gives a playtime of 17 hrs. The eraphone can be paired with 2 devices at the same time and can control both devices simultaneously.

Collar 2 has a strong MEMS mic for next gen calling experience, Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity and has extremely lightweight for longer use. It also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls makes it convenient to play, pause, accept, reject calls without having to reach for your phone. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.

 

It is made with the highest quality materials and it comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a safe and secure fit. When not in use, the magnetic buds lock around the neck. It also boasts of deep and powerful bass and Mivi's rich high definition signature sound.


Talking about the new launch, Co founder of Mivi, Midhula Devabhaktuni said, “Our first made in India product Roam2 which was launched last month was a runaway success and became the best selling bluetooth speaker. Its success has inspired us to develop more products that are made in India. Collar2 Earphones is a product completely designed, developed and manufactured in our Hyderabad unit. We are determined to continue the momentum and keep bringing the premium quality products at an affordable price point”.

 

