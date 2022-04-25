Mivi DuoPods F60 TWS earbuds launched in India

Mivi, India’s homegrown electronics company, has launched the ‘truly Made in India’ wireless duopods Mivi F60. Mivi DuoPods F60 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. It will be launched at Rs 999, however, this will be the price for one day, after which it will be available for Rs 1499.

Consumers can purchase the pioneering Mivi F60 from Flipkart, and the Mivi website from 25th April 12:00 PM. Products would be available in four colours – Green, Black, Blue and White.

Mivi DuoPods F60 Features

The Mivi duopods are equipped with 13mm electro-dynamic drivers to offer studio-quality sound. It features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to ensure a seamless audio conversation and an immersive audio experience. The Mivi duopods also have ergonomic and lightweight earbuds that fit comfortably in the ear. It has a dual microphone that allows for clear voice input and output while on the phone.

In addition, the device supports voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant to enhance user experience and convenience. It also allows users to accept and reject calls and regulate the volume with a slight tap on the earbuds.

The company says that the Mivi featherlight duopods can run for up to 50 hours of playtime at 70% volume on a single charge. It has a USB Type-C charging connector for superfast charging. The wireless earbuds are also IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, making them perfect for use during workouts or in the rain. Besides this, it has extremely low latency, which makes gaming much more enjoyable and engaging.

Recently, Mivi launched ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX Bluetooth neckband earphones. Consumers can purchase these devices from Amazon, Flipkart and Mivi website at Rs 999.

The neckbands are accompanied by 10mm Super Solid Bass and clear audio drivers. In addition, they have an IPX4 rating, making them dust, sweat, and water-resistant. The device offers over 14 hours of Playtime on a single charge on mid-volume.

In addition, there is Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ensuring that earphones connect to smartphones as soon as they are turned on. This removes the need to unlock the phone, and offering superb sound quality up to 10 meters away from the smartphone.