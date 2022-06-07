Mivi DuoPods F40 TWS earbuds launched in India

Mivi, India’s homegrown electronics company, has launched the ‘truly Made in India’ wireless DuoPods Mivi F40. The earbuds will be available at a special launch day price of Rs 999 on Flipkart and Mivi website.

The regular price of the DuoPods would be Rs 1199. They will be available in 5 colour variants – white, black, grey, green, and blue. Mivi DuoPods F40 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Mivi DuoPods F40 Features

The Made in India DuoPods feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that provide studio-quality sound. The Mivi duopods also come with ergonomic and lightweight earbuds that offer excellent comfort to the ears of the wearer. It is equipped with dual microphones so that users can enjoy crystal clear calls.

Further, the device contains built-in voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for convenience. In addition, users may change the audio tracks and accept or reject calls with a single tap on the earbuds.

ALSO READ: Mivi DuoPods F60 TWS earbuds launched in India

The company says that the Mivi featherlight duopods can play for up to 50 hours on a single charge at 70% volume. It features Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity for fast pairing. It has a superfast charging case, and you can charge the case using a USB Type-C port. The LED display on the battery case allows users to keep track of their power usage and avoid missing a charge.

Moving on, the wireless earbuds also come with ingress protection IPX4, making them water and sweat-resistant. Hence users can use it during workouts or in the rain. The device even has extremely low latency for gaming purposes. The Duopods are claimed to be made with premium quality material for high performance and durability.