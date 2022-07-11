Mivi DuoPods A350 launched in India with 50-hour battery life

Mivi has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called DuoPods A350 which come with features such as 50-hour battery life, touch controls and more. The DuoPods A350 have a stem design and come inside a cobble shaped battery case that has a USB-C port via which it can be charged.

The Mivi DuoPods A350 earbuds have a price tag of Rs 1,299 and are available in Black, White, Mint Green, Space Grey, and Blue colours. They are available to purchase on Amazon India and Mivi.in.

Mivi DuoPods A350 Specifications

The DuoPods A350 have an in-ear design and sport 13mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 120KHz. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity while AAC and SBC codecs are supported. For calling, the earbuds have dual MEMS microphones for a clear calling experience.

The DuoPods A350 has touch controls via which one can control the media playback and access the voice assistant of the smartphone. The earbuds are backed by a 40mAh unit in each bud offering a playback time of 8.5 hours on a single charge and a total of 50-hours including the case of the earbuds. For charging, one can charge the case using a USB Type-C port and the earbuds also have IPX4 water resistance.

Earlier last month, the company launched the Made in India DuoPods F40 which also feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that provide studio-quality sound. The Mivi duopods also come with ergonomic and lightweight earbuds that offer excellent comfort to the ears of the wearer. It is equipped with dual microphones so that users can enjoy crystal clear calls.