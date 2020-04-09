  • 13:46 Apr 09, 2020

Microsoft to hold its events digitally

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 09, 2020 12:08 pm

Microsoft is planning on making all of its internal and external events digital-only until July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a halt. Offices, schools and other institutions pausing their functioning in order to reduce human interaction which leads to the spreading of this deadly virus. 

 

Tech giants often hold their keynotes/events in large venues with hundreds of people but this year, things will be different.

Microsoft is planning on making all of its internal and external events digital-only until July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company had already revealed Build 2020, due to be held in Seattle in May, would transform into a digital event. This digital-only focus is now extending to far more events over the next year. According to a recent email sent to Microsoft MVPs “In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy. As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021.”

 

This means that events like Microsoft Ignite will be held digitally in September. The Computex 2020 which was rescheduled for September, won’t involve an in-person event. This decision will also affect Microsoft’s plans for CES 2021 and Build 2021 event.

 

The company has also cancelled its in-person Inspire event for partners that was due to be held in July. The company is still working out whether this will also become a digital event or not. It also expected that no in-person ‘Surface’ reveal will take place this year.

 

Microsoft is not the plan going digital with its events. Apple too will be holding a “digital-only” event for its WWDC 2020 event scheduled for June this year

