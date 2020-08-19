Advertisement

Microsoft to Bid Adieu to Internet Explorer in August 2021

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 19, 2020 9:54 pm

Microsoft will be shutting down the Internet Explorer on August 17, 2021
After facing a lot of ups and downs, trolls, and immense competitions from its competitors, Microsoft finally understood the importance of Chromium by Google and developed Edge Chromium which was received well.

 

Now, Microsoft has confirmed that it will be ending support for Internet Explorer 11 from August 17, 20201 onwards which means the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365 and others. However, for those who will still be using the browser after the support ends can continue using it.

That said, Microsoft still isn't completely shutting down IE11 due to most of the business still using it but, Microsoft continues encouraging users to migrate to new Edge which features an Internet Explorer Mode to maintain compatibility. The company still hasn't revealed the timeline of the shutdown.

 

For Microsoft Teams users, the giant said the video calling platform will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 from November 30, 2020. Microsoft Edge, the latter improved version of Internet Explorer will also be shut on March 9, 2021, and will no longer receive security updates after that. Microsoft has now been pushing Edge Chromium in Windows 10 builds since the browser's release.

 

 

Microsoft Edge Beta with new customisations, dark theme rolls out for macOS and Windows 

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium now available for Windows, macOS

Microsoft new Edge browser rolling out to all Windows users

