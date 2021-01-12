Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus launched with Intel 11th Gen Processor, bigger battey and more

Microsoft has launched a refreshed version of the Surface Pro 7 that is called the Surface Pro 7 Plus. The refreshed Tablet PC comes with bigger battery, a more powerful processor and more.

Microsoft has unveiled a refreshed Surface Pro 7 Plus for enterprise and education customers. The device is identical to the vanilla Surface Pro 7 when it comes to hardware, but there are a few noticeable changes in the spec sheet.

The Surface Pro 7 Plus is currently being made available only to the two categories of customers mentioned above. There is no word on whether it would ever be available directly to consumers.

The Core i3 (1115G4) model starts at $899 (Approx Rs 66,000) and comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB SSD while the Core i5 (1135G7) that is the only variant with LTE costs $1149 (Approx Rs 84,000) and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem. The maxed out variable with Core i7 (1165G7), 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD will cost $2799 (Approx Rs 2,05,000).

This Windows 10 Tablet PC will arrive on January 15 in the US for eligible customers. It will eventually arrive to customers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and throughout most of Europe.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Specifications

This Tablet PC comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display same as the Surface Pro 7. The Surface Pro 7+ uses the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors more than doubling the performance of the previous generation. And it’s 3.5 times faster than Surface Pro with LTE Advanced from 2017.

With options for Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, Surface Pro 7+ is the first Surface Pro device to offer up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Surface Pro 7+ supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and there's also an optional LTE Advanced feature. The Wi-Fi models will offer support for a microSDXC card while the LTE model will replace the expansion slot with a nanoSIM card slot.

Surface Pro 7+ with LTE Advanced is available with the fan-less Core i5 configuration and works with both eSIM and physical nano SIM. You get a single USB-C port, USB-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The device is backed by a 50.4-watt hour battery that is the largest battery to date in a Surface Pro. Microsoft updated the TDM (Thermal Design Model), which allowed for a slightly larger battery to fit in the same amount of space as the Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro 7+ provides a removable storage solution that helps commercial organizations comply with specific data retention standards. There's a dual studio microphone array along with dual speakers that are tuned with Dolby Audio. It comes with an 8MP camera on the back.