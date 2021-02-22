Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India starting at Rs 83,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display. It uses up to 11th gen Intel Core processors and up to a 1TB SSD.

Microsoft has announced the launch of the Surface Pro 7+ in India with a starting price tag of Rs 83,999. The 2-in-1 device was unveiled earlier this year. It comes with 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Pricing



11th Gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – Rs 83,999

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – Rs 93,499

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE – Rs 109,499

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs 121,999

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, LTE – Rs 136,499

11th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs 139,999

11th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, LTE – Rs 153,999

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs 149,499

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD – Rs 183,999

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – Rs 222,499

11th Gen Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – Rs 258,499

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications



Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display. It uses up to 11th gen Intel Core processors and up to a 1TB SSD.



With options for Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, Surface Pro 7+ is the first Surface Pro device to offer up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Surface Pro 7+ supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and there's also an optional LTE Advanced feature. The Wi-Fi models will offer support for a microSDXC card while the LTE model will replace the expansion slot with a nanoSIM card slot.



Surface Pro 7+ also offers an optional LTE Advanced connectivity option with the fan-less Core i5 configuration and works with both eSIM and physical nano SIM. Connectivity features include a single USB-C port, USB-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.



The Surface Pro 7+ is backed by a 50.4-watt hour battery that is the largest battery to date in a Surface Pro. It provides a removable storage solution that helps commercial organizations comply with specific data retention standards. There's a dual studio microphone array along with dual speakers that are tuned with Dolby Audio. It comes with an 8MP camera on the back.



Along with the Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft also launched an 85-inch variant of the Surface Hub 2S in India for Rs 21,44,99. It will be available for purchase starting March 3.