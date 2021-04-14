Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched with AMD and Intel processors

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD and Intel chips inside

Microsoft has announced its latest laptop called Surface Laptop 4 that is a successor to its Surface Laptop 3 and comes with new AMD Ryzen 4000 and Intel 11th gen processors as options and will be on sale April 15.

There are 22 preset options available from configurations and the price for the machine starts at $1000 (approx Rs 75,000) for the cheapest model with an AMD CPU and $1300 (approx Rs 97,700) for the cheapest variant with an Intel CPU.

The new machine from Microsoft is available in four colors and two material choices. These four colours include Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum, and Matte Black.

Surface Laptop 4 Specifications

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with two display size options where the 13.5-inch model comes with a 2256 x 1504 resolution display whereas the 15-inch model has a 2496 x 1664 resolution display. Both have a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch with support for the optional Surface Pen.

There are a variety of configurations available where it features four new CPU options, two each from AMD and Intel. The AMD CPU options equipped in this machine has the AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition variety, which means they are semi-custom chips that feature some additional tweaks and performance over the parts available to other manufacturers.

The Surface Laptop 4 offers the choice of Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U from AMD and Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1185G7. You get Radeon Graphics with AMD processors whereas the Intel counterpart has Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Paired with the processor, you get a choice of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD storage that is removable. Peripheral connectivity is handled by 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x Surface Connect port, and headphone jack while additional features include a 720p webcam, dual far-field mics, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0.