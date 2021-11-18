Microsoft Surface Go 3 launched in India with Windows 11 starting at Rs 42,999

Microsoft has launched the Surface Go 3 2-in-1 laptop in India. It is the company’s first device to come preloaded with Windows 11.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Pricing and Availability

The Surface Go 3 is priced at Rs 57,999 for the Pentium Gold 6500Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD model. It is now available for pre-order through Amazon India. Those who pre-order the 2-in-1 tablet will get a Surface Pen worth Rs 9,699 for free. It will be available from November 23.

The Intel Pentium 6500Y model with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage (for business) is priced at Rs 42,999. The Intel Core i3 with 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage (for business) comes at Rs 47,999. Intel Core i3 with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage (for business) is priced at Rs 62,999.

Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 has a 10.5-inch touch display with 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Further, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In addition, it has an adjustable kickstand that enables the laptop to convert into a tablet.

The device has 10th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The laptop is lightweight with only 544gms weight. It has a thickness of 8.3mm.

In addition, it features 1080p cameras on the front and back. Furthermore, it includes support for Dolby Audio and studio microphones. Moreover, Microsoft claims that the Surface Go 3 can offer up to 11 hours of battery life. Moreover, there’s optional LTE Advanced support present as well for faster connectivity support.

The Surface Go 3 comes with Windows 11. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 technology. Connectivity ports include 1 USB-C port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 1 Surface Connect port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, for security, it comes with support for Windows Hello face recognition.