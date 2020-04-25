Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Earbuds to launch on May 6

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 25, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

Dubbed as Microsoft Surface Earbuds, the wireless earbuds are reported to launch on May 6.

Microsoft is reportedly working to launch its first true wireless earbuds. Dubbed as Microsoft Surface Earbuds, the wireless earbuds are reported to launch on May 6. 

 

As per a report by WinFuture, the earbuds will be priced at EUR 199, which roughly translates to Rs 16,435. The report highlights that the upcoming earbuds will come with interchangeable rubber attachments. It comes with a plate-like design at the outside. The report says that the circular design will house some gestures and touch functions. 

 

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds will come with a speaker with a diameter of 13.6 millimetres and it will support active suppression of ambient noise. This will happen through a series of microphones. The report highlights that with Surface devices, the Earbuds will be able to pair quickly via Swift Pair feature. 

 

The Surface Earbuds are lightweight with 7.2 grams each, while the charging case will weigh around 40 grams. The report highlights that the earbuds will deliver a battery life of up to eight hours with a single charge. The charging case should provide enough juice to fully charge the earbuds two more times. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscription plans for the Indian market. Microsoft 365 Personal costs ₹420 a month. For the best value, a family of up to six people can use Microsoft 365 Family for ₹530 a month.

 

The new Office features have been rolled out to all existing Office 365 customers and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions are now available worldwide. These include premium desktop Office apps, 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to protect users from malware and phishing attacks, ongoing technical support

 

Microsoft Windows 10 updates far from stable

Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions now available for purchase in India

Did you know? Microsoft developers are generating 30k bugs every month

Latest News from Microsoft

Tags: Microsoft Surface Earbuds Microsoft Surface Earbuds launch Microsoft Surface Earbuds features Microsoft Surface Earbuds launch date Microsoft Surface Earbuds renders Microsoft Surface Earbuds leaks Microsoft

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Watch GT 2e to reportedly launch in India after lockdown period

Realme Buds Wireless Pro gets certified, live images leaked

What is the impact on Mobile Accessories market in India due to COVID19?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies