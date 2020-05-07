Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2 announced

The company has introduced Microsoft Surface Book 3, Microsoft Surface Go 2, Microsoft Surface Earbuds and Microsoft Surface Headphones 2.

Microsoft has announced the launch of new Surface devices. The company has introduced Microsoft Surface Book 3, Microsoft Surface Go 2, Microsoft Surface Earbuds and Microsoft Surface Headphones 2.

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes with a starting price of $1599 (approx. Rs 1,22,000) and it will be available from May 21 in the US. The company has also introduced Surface Dock 2 for $259.99 (approx. Rs 20,000). The Surface Go with Intel Pentium Gold processor 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at $399, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at $549. The 8th Intel Core m3 processor is priced at $629, while the Surface Go 2 LTE variant is priced at $729. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 comes with a price tag of $249 (approx. Rs 19,000). The Microsoft Surface Earbuds is priced at $199.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is available in two screen options: 13.5-inch display with 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution and a 15-inch display with 3240 x 2160 pixel resolution. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1160 Ti graphic card. The brand claims that the latest laptop provides up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Book 2. It offers up to 15.5 hours of battery life for the 13.5-inch model and up to 17.5 hours of backup with the 15-inch model.

The laptop is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. It features a full-size, backlit keyboard with 1.55mm key travel along with glass trackpad. It comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The laptop is loaded with HW TPM 2.0 chip for security. Connectivity options include 2 x USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2), 1 x USB-C (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0), Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

The company has also introduced a new tablet with Surface Go 2. The tablet comes loaded with 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 10-point multi-touch. It also comes with Surface Pen and customers can easily customise it with different Type Covers, Sleeves and accessories. The brand also revealed that the Surface Go Type Covers will work with this tablet.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available with Intel Pentium Gold processor 4425Y and it also comes with 8th Intel Core m3 chipset. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of SSD storage. On the camera front, the Microsoft Surface Go is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording and a 5-megapixel front camera for HD video recording and Windows Hello. The company has revealed that it has added Studio Mics (dual-microphone solution) to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings or video chats.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is loaded with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support and it comes with 24W power supply. On the connectivity front, it includes one USB Type-C port, one Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover port, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2

Microsoft has also announced the launch of its audio products with Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2. The company has revealed that both the products come with Microsoft Swift Pair feature to quickly connect to a Windows OC and it also comes with integrations with Office Suite applications. This means users can type in Word, Outlook and PowerPoint using Dictation feature. One can also get live captions with translation during PowerPoint presentations and more.

The company claims that Microsoft Earbuds come with a comfortable and stable fit with 4 anchor points. It comes with intuitive touch controls to start a phone call or change the sony without taking out the phone. It comes with omnisonic sound profile with custom-designed 13.6 drivers that are claimed to provide rich and crystal clear sound.

Coming to Headphones 2, the company claims that it is designed to offer a comfortable experience. It comes with 13 levels of ambient noise control and offers improved sound quality with and battery life. The active noise cancellation is adjustable through intuitive on-ear dials and specifically tuned to either block out or amplify human voices. The Headphones 2 come with a battery life of 20 hours and it offers quick charge capabilities as well.