Microsoft Office 365 Subscription plans: Everything you should know

Microsoft office suite of applications is probably the most widely used suite of productive applications. From businesses to home, it’s a staple on every computer. It's so popular that computer OEMs bundle office 365 subscription with new computers. Speaking of office 365, for those who don’t know what it is, it’s basically a subscription plan to own Microsoft's suite of office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc. It's broadly divided into Home and business with further bifurcations. The following report tells you all that you need to know about these subscriptions based on your requirements.
For Home
1. Office 365 Home
Price- ₹5,299/ year or ₹530 per month
Usage- 6 devices
Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook (premium)
storage- 1TB OneDrive per person
Security- OneDrive Personal Vault
Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android
Others- Includes ongoing technical support and Access and Publisher (Pc only)
2. Office 365 Personal
Price- ₹4,199/year or ₹420 per month
Usage- 1 device
Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook (premium)
storage- 1TB OneDrive for 1 person
Security- OneDrive Personal Vault
Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android
Others- Includes ongoing technical support and Access and Publisher (Pc only)
3 Office Home and Student
Price- ₹7799/ one-time purchase
Usage- 1 device
Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote (classic)
storage- NA
Security- NA
Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android
For Business
1 Office 365 Business
Price- ₹545user/ month with annual commitment or ₹660user/month with a monthly commitment
Usage – up to 300 .Office apps for 5 mobile devices, five tablets, five PCs or Macs per
Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook
Storage- 1TB one drive
Others- web version of apps, support and deployment, file storage and sharing, MS Access and Publisher(PC only).
2 Office Business Premium
Price-₹660 user/month
Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, MS team, OneDrive,
Usage- up to 300 .Office apps for 5 mobile devices, five tablets, five PCs or Macs per user
Storage- Email hosting with 50GB mailbox, 1TB OneDrive Storage per user
Premium Features- Monthly Updates, Connect and collaborate via MS Team, Instant messaging and online meetings, intranet and team sites, workflow automation, Intelligent search and discover
Office 365 Business Essentials
Price- 125 user/month
Apps- Web Version of Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, (Access and publisher PC only)
Storage- 1TB OneDrive
Others- Instant messaging and online meetings, Intranet and team sites
These subscriptions can either be bought on the Microsoft website digitally, where you receive a digital product that grants you the license to use the Office 365 suite of apps, or you can buy a physical copy with a key inside. Office 365 is great for both Home and Office usage with its powerful office suite of apps that make productivity simpler, smoother and more efficient.
