Microsoft Office 365 Subscription plans: Everything you should know

Microsoft Office apps are a staple productivity tools used by everyone. We tell you all about its 365 subscription plans and all the must knows.

Advertisement

Microsoft office suite of applications is probably the most widely used suite of productive applications. From businesses to home, it’s a staple on every computer. It's so popular that computer OEMs bundle office 365 subscription with new computers. Speaking of office 365, for those who don’t know what it is, it’s basically a subscription plan to own Microsoft's suite of office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc. It's broadly divided into Home and business with further bifurcations. The following report tells you all that you need to know about these subscriptions based on your requirements.

For Home

1. Office 365 Home

Price- ₹5,299/ year or ₹530 per month

Usage- 6 devices

Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook (premium)

storage- 1TB OneDrive per person

Security- OneDrive Personal Vault

Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android

Others- Includes ongoing technical support and Access and Publisher (Pc only)

2. Office 365 Personal

Price- ₹4,199/year or ₹420 per month

Usage- 1 device

Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook (premium)

storage- 1TB OneDrive for 1 person

Security- OneDrive Personal Vault

Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android

Others- Includes ongoing technical support and Access and Publisher (Pc only)

3 Office Home and Student

Price- ₹7799/ one-time purchase

Usage- 1 device

Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote (classic)

storage- NA

Security- NA

Compatibility- Windows, Mac, IOS, Android

For Business

1 Office 365 Business

Price- ₹545user/ month with annual commitment or ₹660user/month with a monthly commitment

Usage – up to 300 .Office apps for 5 mobile devices, five tablets, five PCs or Macs per

Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook

Storage- 1TB one drive

Others- web version of apps, support and deployment, file storage and sharing, MS Access and Publisher(PC only).

2 Office Business Premium

Price-₹660 user/month

Apps- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, MS team, OneDrive,

Usage- up to 300 .Office apps for 5 mobile devices, five tablets, five PCs or Macs per user

Storage- Email hosting with 50GB mailbox, 1TB OneDrive Storage per user

Premium Features- Monthly Updates, Connect and collaborate via MS Team, Instant messaging and online meetings, intranet and team sites, workflow automation, Intelligent search and discover

Office 365 Business Essentials

Price- 125 user/month

Apps- Web Version of Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, (Access and publisher PC only)

Storage- 1TB OneDrive

Others- Instant messaging and online meetings, Intranet and team sites

These subscriptions can either be bought on the Microsoft website digitally, where you receive a digital product that grants you the license to use the Office 365 suite of apps, or you can buy a physical copy with a key inside. Office 365 is great for both Home and Office usage with its powerful office suite of apps that make productivity simpler, smoother and more efficient.