Advertisement

Microsoft new Edge browser rolling out to all Windows users

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 4:20 pm

Latest News

The company has upgraded its web browser, now based on Chromium engine.

Microsoft users across the globe are getting new update this week which will upgrade their existing Edge web browser to the new and improved version. Previously, users wanting to try the Chromium-based Edge browser had to download it separately for their system. But now Microsoft feels confident enough to offer it as their standard web browser. 

 

If you're a Windows users then Edge browser is finally being replaced with the new Chromium-based Edge browser. The updates will be available for Windows 10 v1803 and later systems up to Windows 10 v2004. The company says it has over 1 billion devices running on Windows, and they all will be updated to the new browser in the coming weeks.

 

The news about Microsoft using Chromium engine few years back was a big development. The company more or less admitted that its play in the web browser market has failed to live up to its billing. Before Edge, you had the much maligned Internet Explorer which has now become part of the meme folklore. It was considered slow, lack of intuitiveness and unable to upgrade according to needs of the new-age users. 

 

Its demise was compunded by emergence of Google Chrome, also build on the Chromium engine, there's Firefox from Mozilla and Apple's Safari among others. Chrome has been the undisputed leader in the segment but industry experts claim the browser is a nightmare for the machine, eating into memory and processing power of the systems. Google claims it will be offering a new update which will make Chrome's usage on PCs lighter, but we're yet to see the results. 

 

As for the new Edge browser, it has been updated, revamped to cater to performance needs, but keeping privacy of the users in mind. We've tried out the new Edge browser for few months, and it's fair to say that Microsoft is starting with a clean slate on this one. You can even try out the browser through its Android app now. And we're hoping the company continues to improve the browser and making it the perfect Chrome-rival that everyone has been crying out for. 

Google Chrome brings intuitive privacy and security controls

Google app for Android and iOS finally gets dark mode

Latest News from Microsoft

Tags: Microsoft Edge browser Chromium engine Google Chrome Internet Explorer dead Windows update

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google clarifies why it removed Mitron and Remove China applications from Play Store

54% of online videos watched in India are in Hindi

Cashify now lets you Recycle your old smartphone

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies