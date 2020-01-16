Microsoft Edge based on Chromium now available for Windows, macOS

The company has rolled out the latest browser to Windows and macOS platforms.

Microsoft has today announced its new Microsoft Edge browser, which is based on Chromium. The company has rolled out the latest browser to Windows and macOS platforms.

The company has launched a dedicated page from where users can download the latest Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. The latest version is Edge 79 stable and the brand has also revealed that in the coming weeks, it will start migrating Windows 10 users to the new Microsoft Edge.

“When you install Microsoft Edge on an up-to-date Windows 10 device, it will replace the previous (legacy) version on your device. In some cases, you may be prompted to install additional updates. Your favourites, passwords, and basic settings will carry over to the new Microsoft Edge automatically. Web apps (including those built on EdgeHTML), and Microsoft Edge preview channels (such as Dev or Canary) will continue to work without interruption,” the company said in a blog post.

The company has revealed that the new Edge browser comes loaded with better performance along with more privacy options. It is loaded with tracking prevention, which limits the tracking of ads and cookies. It also comes with AAD support, Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming and more. One can also customise the new tab page layout and one can also choose the type of news they want to see on their tabs.