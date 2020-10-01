Microsoft 365, Outlook is down, again

Microsoft's 365 services including outlook is currently down and Microsoft is working on the solution.

Several users in India and around the world are reportedly facing issues with Microsoft Outlook and 365 services. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage and is said to be working on the solution.

The users started tagging Microsoft on twitter regarding the issue. According to Microsoft, the outage started at around 12:00 pm (IST) and that the outage is affecting users worldwide. Users are currently unable to access Outlook emails, as a result of Outlook.com not getting loaded.

Microsoft 365 Status account on Twitter, at 1:22 p.m. IST wrote, "We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality."

The official Office status portal says that the users may be unable to access their email. The current status of the issue states 'Further analysis has determined that the issue is being caused by a recent configuration update to components that route user requests. We've reverted the update and telemetry shows that the service is now recovering.'

This outage comes just after another major outage which Microsoft 365 faced on Monday. Office 365, Teams, and other services related to 365 experienced issues for almost 5 hours and users were unable to access their mail or calendar. Microsoft blamed the outage on a change in software code stating, "A code issue caused a portion of our infrastructure to experience delays processing authentication requests, which prevented users from being able to access multiple M365 services,” in an email update to Microsoft administrators who were impacted by the outage.

Outlook services should be soon coming back online as a result of Microsoft's solution being implemented at the time of writing this article.