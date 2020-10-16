Micromax to launch in series

Micromax last launched iOne Note smartphone back in October 2019 and now the company wants to make a comeback and compete with the Chinese mobile makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo.

Indian mobile phone company Micromax has announced that it’s going to be ‘back soon’ by sharing a teaser video on its official Twitter handle. The brand seems to be likely launching a new 'In' series of smartphones in India.



The teaser reads "Micromax is back | #IndiaKeLiye". The video shared by Micromax features Co-founder Rahul Sharma in which he says that in the wake of the Indo-China tensions, Micromax will be making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The teaser shows an In branded smartphone at the end which is likely to be its upcoming series of smartphones.



It is also a probability that Micromax will be launching a Make in India smartphone as part of the government’s initiative to make India ‘Aatmanirbahar’.



Further, Rahul says that Micromax was one of India’s leading smartphone brands before the arrival of Chinese brands that launched its range of smartphones at a much lower price.

Earlier also, Micromax teased to make a comeback with hashtags #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian in its previous tweets to support the boycott products by Chinese companies in India. Other tweets also carried #AtmaNirbharBharat #JoinTheRevolution and #IndependenceDay hashtags to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Micromax is looking to target the budget segment with its next-generation of smartphones. The phones, as per the sources, will be priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. All the smartphones will be powered by the latest MediaTek chipsets. We earlier reported that the two smartphones will be loaded with the latest MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors.