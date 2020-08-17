Micromax announces comeback soon in India, teases new phone launch

Micromax will launch the new wave of smartphones in the month of September.

We exclusively reported last month that Micromax is planning to launch two to three smartphones in India. Now the Micromax has announced that it will soon make its comeback in India.



Micromax on its Twitter handle has hinted at its comeback. The company posted a new teaser video on the 73rd Independence Day on August 15. The teaser reads, “Are you ready to join the revolution with us?”.



Micromax is using hashtags #AtmaNirbharBharat #JoinTheRevolution and #IndependenceDay in its tweets to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

73 years of independence or being in dependence?

On our 74th Independence Day, let's stop being doosron pe nirbhar and become truly Atmanirbhar.

Are you ready to join the revolution with us?





As per our report, the brand will launch the new wave of smartphones in the month of September. The smartphones were previously said to be launched in August, however, due to some production issues, the company has shifted the launch date in the month of September.

Micromax is looking to target the budget segment with its next-generation of smartphones. The phones, as per the sources, will be priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. All the smartphones will be powered by the latest MediaTek chipsets. We earlier reported that the two smartphones will be loaded with the latest MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors.



Micromax has been using hashtags #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian in its previous tweets to support the boycott products by Chinese companies in India. However, the company has not stated if they are manufacturing the models in India or outsourcing from a Chinese manufacturer.