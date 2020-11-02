Advertisement

Micromax In-series launching in India tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 11:54 am

Micromax has confirmed that the upcoming In series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors i.e MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets.
Micromax is all set to make its comeback in India tomorrow with the launch of all-new Micromax In-series. The brand has confirmed to launch its new smartphones on November 3 in India which is scheduled to take place from 12:00 PM IST. The In-series launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and the company’s social media handles across Twitter and Facebook.

 

Micromax recently confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru.

The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1. Here’s a look at the Micromax In 1 and In 1a expected specifications, expected prices in India and more.

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 expected pricing


The devices under the IN series are expected to be priced between Rs, 7,000 and 15,000 in India. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.

 

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 teasers



Micromax has been teasing some key features of the upcoming series of smartphones. To start with, the brand has officially teased the design of the Micromax In series phones. There will be X pattern with gradient finish on the back which is quite similar to the one which we have seen in Honor 9X smartphone.
Micromax In
The teaser has revealed that the phone will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it. The series will also come with In branding as well at the back panel.

Micromax has also claimed that the In series smartphones is designed inhouse. As per the latest teaser released by the company, the phones will come in White and Teal colour variants. The phone will have bigger internal storage or expandable storage via microSD card.

 

 

Micromax has already confirmed that the upcoming In series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors i.e MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets. For the camera, the phone will be featuring a rectangle-shaped camera module at the upper-left corner.

 

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 Specifications

 

Earlier we exclusively reported that the brand will be launching two smartphones under In series in the first week of November. Both the Micromax in smartphones will come with MediaTek chipsets. One of the Micromax smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be loaded with MediaTek Helio G85 processor.



The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10. It will not include any bloatware or ads.

 Micromax In

It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

 

The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera. As per leaks, the top variant has a quad-camera setup on the back.


 

Exclusive: Specs of Micromax In series of smartphones, Mediatek G35 and G85 processor

Micromax In series launching in India on November 3

Confirmed: Micromax In Series to come with MediaTek Helio G85, G35 chipsets

Confirmed: Micromax, MediaTek Join hands for In Series and R&D

Micromax’s upcoming In series design officially teased, looks like Honor 9X

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

