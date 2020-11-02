Micromax In-series launching in India tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

Micromax has confirmed that the upcoming In series devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio processors i.e MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets.

Micromax is all set to make its comeback in India tomorrow with the launch of all-new Micromax In-series. The brand has confirmed to launch its new smartphones on November 3 in India which is scheduled to take place from 12:00 PM IST. The In-series launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and the company’s social media handles across Twitter and Facebook.

Micromax recently confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru.

The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1. Here’s a look at the Micromax In 1 and In 1a expected specifications, expected prices in India and more.





Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 expected pricing



The devices under the IN series are expected to be priced between Rs, 7,000 and 15,000 in India. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 teasers







Micromax has been teasing some key features of the upcoming series of smartphones. To start with, the brand has officially teased the design of the Micromax In series phones. There will be X pattern with gradient finish on the back which is quite similar to the one which we have seen in Honor 9X smartphone.



The teaser has revealed that the phone will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it. The series will also come with In branding as well at the back panel.





Micromax has also claimed that the In series smartphones is designed inhouse. As per the latest teaser released by the company, the phones will come in White and Teal colour variants. The phone will have bigger internal storage or expandable storage via microSD card.

We know your cherished memories are precious to you. That's why we've made sure you have the space to keep them all. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 Specifications



Earlier we exclusively reported that the brand will be launching two smartphones under In series in the first week of November. Both the Micromax in smartphones will come with MediaTek chipsets. One of the Micromax smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be loaded with MediaTek Helio G85 processor.







The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10. It will not include any bloatware or ads.

It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera. As per leaks, the top variant has a quad-camera setup on the back.



