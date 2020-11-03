Redmi Note 9 series to get three more phones, one of them to feature 108MP camera

One of them will feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The phone will feature the new ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung that was launched mid-September.

Redmi will reportedly launch three new Redmi Note 9 smartphones in the middle of November in China. As of now, the name of these three phones are not known.



As per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the company might be all set to launch new phones under the Note 9 series. To recall, the company is also planning the launch of Redmi Note 10 series soon.



The company has introduced five models in Redmi Note 9 series out of which Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are available in India.



The tipster has not revealed exact details about the upcoming devices however, he has revealed that one of them will feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The phone will feature the new ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung that was launched mid-September. The ISOCELL image sensor comes with 0.7 micrometer pixel size and 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2.



If it turns out to be true, this will be the first Redmi phone with a 108-megapixel sensor. The details for the other two Redmi phones are not known.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 10 is likely to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor which is the same chipset inside the China-exclusive Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 10 is also likely to have 5G support. The phone will have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come pre-installed with MIUI 12 based Android 10 OS.

