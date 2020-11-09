Advertisement

Micromax In Note 1, In 1B pre-orders to go live from 10th November

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 09, 2020 1:06 pm

Latest News

Micromax has revealed the pre-order dates for the In Note 1 and In 1B due to excessive demand from customers side.
Advertisement

Micromax has finally revealed that the pre-orders of the recently launched ‘IN note 1’ and ‘IN 1b’ will open from November 10th at 12 noon, on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale. 

 

The IN note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB/4GB + 128GB in white and green colors at Rs 10,999 & Rs 12,499 respectively whereas the IN 1b will be available in 2GB + 32GB/4GB + 64GB in purple, blue and green at Rs 6,999 & Rs 7,999 respectively. 

 

As per Micromax, the company decided to go on pre-orders due to the overwhelming demand from the consumers.

 

In Note 1 Specifications 

 

InNote1

 

The In Note 1 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.

 

The phone will have a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

 

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh batter which will have 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.

 

Read More: Exclusive: Indus App Bazaar to be featured in upcoming Indian smartphones

 

In 1B Specifications 

 

Advertisement

In1B

 

The more budget centric In 1B will have a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.

 

The device has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

 

The In 1B is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

Poco M2 Pro price drops by Rs 2,000

Exclusive: Indus App Bazaar to be featured in upcoming Indian smartphones

Latest News from Micromax

You might like this

Tags: Micromax

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo to launch new Origin OS on November 18

Samsung Galaxy M62 could be the next powerful Galaxy M series smartphone

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies