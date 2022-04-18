Micromax In 2c said to launch in India by April end or early May

Micromax is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The company could expand its IN series with the launch of Micromax In 2C. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a successor to Micromax In 2B.

Known Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that Micromax is planning to launch this new smartphone later this month or in May. The company had previously launched a couple of phones in the Indian markets including the Micromax In 1, the In Note 1 and In 1b and others.

Micromax In 2c

The tipster further revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc processor. It is expected to use the same processor Unisoc T610 as the In 2b. The company had previously used MediaTek Helio G35 in Micromax 1B. Apart from this, the smartphone is said to come with a dual-rear camera system, the same as the 2B. As of now, more info about the specs on the In 2c is not known.

The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench previously. As per the Geekbench listing, the In 2C runs on Unisoc T-610 chipset which has two Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz, and Mali-G52 GPU. The phone has 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS. The Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,127 points in the multi-core in Geekbench 5.4.1. The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS.

Micromax has not yet announced the official launch date of its upcoming smartphone in India. We can expect a formal announcement in the coming days.

Micromax In 2B

Micromax IN 2B was launched in two memory configurations. The 4GB variant of the smartphone was launched at Rs 7999 whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 8999.

Micromax IN 2B features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone sports a 5-megapixel front camera.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. As for the software, the device runs Android 11 out of the box. Lastly, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.