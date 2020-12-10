Micromax in 1b first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Company Site

Micromax In 1b was launched in India last month, alongside Micromax In Note 1.

Micromax IN 1b first sale will finally be held today in India. The first sale of the phone was earlier canceled recently by the company due to an issue with logistics.

Micromax In 1b was launched in India last month, alongside Micromax In Note 1. The phone is offered in Blue, Green, and Purple colour options.

Micromax in 1b will go on sale starting 12:00 PM and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Micromax’s website. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on the purchase of Micromax In 1b. No-cost EMIs for the phone start at Rs 889 per month.

Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. For photography, Micromax In 1b has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

Micromax in 1b also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.