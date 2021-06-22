Advertisement

Mi Watch Revolve price slashed by Rs 3,000 ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 10:45 am

The price cut is valid on both Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour variants of the Mi Watch Revolve.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartwatch called the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India today along with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone. Now ahead of the launch of the new smartwatch, Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi Watch Revolve in India by Rs 3,000.

 

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was launched at Rs 10,999. After the price cut, Mi Watch Revolve now comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. The new price is now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

The price cut is valid on both Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour variants of the Mi Watch Revolve.

 

Mi Watch Revolve features and specifications

 

To recap the features, the Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch circular display with a resolution of 454 × 454, 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. There are over 110 watch faces on the Mi Watch Color. 

 

The battery capacity is 420mAh which claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Some of the additional features include NFC, Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), stress monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities. Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor. The watch measures 46.2x53.3x11.4mm and weighs 40 grams (without the wrist strap).

