Mi TV Webcam launched in India at a price of Rs 1,999

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV Webcam in India at a price of Rs 1,999. The device comes with a privacy shutter and supports all Android TVs, Laptops running Windows OS and MacOS.

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV Webcam in India as a TV accessory to offer an immersive video experience with an FHD (1080p) resolution. The Mi TV Webcam will be available for a retail price of Rs 1,999 starting 28 June 2021 across Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.

The price has been kept lower than what OnePlus is offering its webcam, which is Rs 2,498. However, it was leaked before that OnePlus and Xiaomi are using the same manufacturer for the webcam, meaning there shouldn't be a major redesign in terms of hardware.

The Mi TV webcam provides detailed videos in Full HD at 25fps with 71 degrees field of view. Mi TV Webcam comes equipped with Dual Far Field microphones that capture clear audio up to 4 meters, marking a safe and comfortable distance between the screen and the consumers as per Xiaomi.

The webcam also has an in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm to suppress noise in any image appearing in low light. The new Mi TV Webcam sports an adjustable magnetic base that allows one to attach the device to any metal surface on your TV/Computer and makes sure for a sturdy grip. It comes with a 1.5m Removable USB Type C port that assures connectivity across all TVs, Laptops, and Desktops and allows interchange between Type C and Type-A cables to connect.

The webcam supports Google Duo for video calling and is compatible with all Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs, and laptops (Running Windows & macOS). The webcam comes with a physical shutter, adding an extra layer of safety, offering complete security to users.