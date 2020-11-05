Mi Smart Upgrade Buyback Scheme: Not for everyone!

Mi introduced a new smart upgrade buyback scheme in India but there were a few queries which had to cleared.

Xiaomi India announced a new buyback scheme today for smartphones called the ‘Mi Smart Upgrade’ offer. Under the offer, users can opt for this plan to upgrade and enjoy new models, at an affordable price point.

With Mi Smart Upgrade, users get the freedom to encash their device any time after 3 months till 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40% to 70% of the suggested retail price ( SRP ) of the phone. With this plan, users can get upto 70% of the assured value within 4-6 months, 60% for 7-9 months, 50% on 10-12 months and 40% on 13-15 months, from the date of purchase and final billing.

However, there is a catch the offer is not valid for every purchase. As of now, it is valid for purchases done at Mi Store only. In case a customer purchases a Xiaomi smartphone from an online store like Flipkart, Amazon or ven Mi dot com, this functionality can't be availed.

Also, in case you have purchased a Xiaomi from the authorized offline store before today then also you can't avail the upgrade offer. This offer starts today and is valid only on purchases starting today, which is 5th November 2020.