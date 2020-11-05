Advertisement

Mi Smart Upgrade Buyback Scheme: Not for everyone!

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 5:50 pm

Mi introduced a new smart upgrade buyback scheme in India but there were a few queries which had to cleared.

Xiaomi India announced a new buyback scheme today for smartphones called the ‘Mi Smart Upgrade’ offer. Under the offer, users can opt for this plan to upgrade and enjoy new models, at an affordable price point.

 

With Mi Smart Upgrade, users get the freedom to encash their device any time after 3 months till 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40% to 70% of the suggested retail price ( SRP ) of the phone. With this plan, users can get upto 70% of the assured value within 4-6 months, 60% for 7-9 months, 50% on 10-12 months and 40% on 13-15 months, from the date of purchase and final billing.  

 

mi buy back

 

However, there is a catch the offer is not valid for every purchase.  As of now, it is valid for purchases done at Mi Store only. In case a customer purchases a Xiaomi smartphone from an online store like Flipkart, Amazon or ven Mi dot com, this functionality can't be availed.

Also, in case you have purchased a Xiaomi from the authorized offline store before today then also you can't avail the upgrade offer. This offer starts today and is valid only on purchases starting today, which is 5th November 2020.

 

 

Redmi Note 9 series to get three more phones, one of them to feature 108MP camera

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 200W+ charging speed

Mi India launches Upgrade, a buyback scheme on smartphones

