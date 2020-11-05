Mi India launches Upgrade, a buyback scheme on smartphones

Mi India has launched a new Mi Smart Upgrade buyback scheme for smartphones so that users can purchase the device at a more affordable price.

Mi India has today announced Mi Smart Upgrade, a buyback scheme for Redmi and Mi devices. With users looking at upgrading to the latest offering under the Redmi or Mi products, they can opt for this plan to upgrade and enjoy new models, at an affordable price point.

With Mi Smart Upgrade, users get the freedom to encash their device any time after 3 months till 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40% to 70% of the suggested retail price ( SRP ) of the phone.

With this plan, users can get upto 70% of the assured value within 4-6 months, 60% for 7-9 months, 50% on 10-12 months and 40% on 13-15 months, from the date of purchase and final billing.

Users can get an assured buyback value of 40% of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device.

This plan will be available at Mi authorized retail outlets and can be activated through an easy enrolment process with minimal documentation.

Users can purchase these buyback options starting at the price point of Rs 399 for devices such as the Redmi 9 Prime going up to Rs 1,999 on premium smartphones like Mi 10. Consumers can buy the Mi Smart upgrade add on along with their Smartphone purchase at all Mi Authorised Retail outlets.