Mi Band 4C goes official with 1.08-inch colour display, 14 days battery life

Xiaomi has announced Mi Band 4C in Taiwan for TWD 495 (roughly Rs. 1,300). The Mi Band 4C comes in black colour with straps in Black, Orange, Green and Blue colours. The wearable is global version of the Redmi Band launched in China in April.

Mi Band 4C specifications and features





Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch square colour display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass. The band is packed with 130mAh battery which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life.



Mi Band 4C comes with a built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC. It has 5ATM (50 meter) water resistance, similar to the Mi Band 4.



The band has 5 sports modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals.





The Mi Band 4C features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option with support for BLE to connect to Android devices running OS version 4.4 or higher and iOS devices. The fitness band comes with app notifications, incoming call display and music control as well. The band also comes with a tri-axis accelerometer and the smart band can be used to locate the connected device as well. The Mi Band 4C weighs 13 grams.