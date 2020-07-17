Advertisement

Mi Band 4C goes official with 1.08-inch colour display, 14 days battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 4:14 pm

Latest News

Mi Band 4C comes with a built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced Mi Band 4C in Taiwan for TWD 495 (roughly Rs. 1,300). The Mi Band 4C comes in black colour with straps in Black, Orange, Green and Blue colours. The wearable is global version of the Redmi Band launched in China in April.

 

Mi Band 4C specifications and features



Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch square colour display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass. The band is packed with 130mAh battery which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Mi Band 4C comes with a built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.  It has 5ATM (50 meter) water resistance, similar to the Mi Band 4.

The band has 5 sports modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals.

 
The Mi Band 4C features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option with support for BLE to connect to Android devices running OS version 4.4 or higher and iOS devices. The fitness band comes with app notifications, incoming call display and music control as well. The band also comes with a tri-axis accelerometer and the smart band can be used to locate the connected device as well. The Mi Band 4C weighs 13 grams.

Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch soon in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C with heart-rate sensor announced

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official with 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, likely to launch soon in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Budget laptops: Should you go with Intel or AMD based processor?

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi Curved gaming monitor announced

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds launched in India with Bluetooth 5.2, aptX support

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies