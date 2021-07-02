Mi 11 Ultra sale registration begins in India

Xiaomi delayed the Mi 11 Ultra sale for an indefinite period. It stated the reason behind the delay to be uncontrollable circumstances. But it seems like the company can finally get the stocks for the devices as the registration for the first sale of the phone has begun. But, there are still a couple of limitations.

Xiaomi is giving you two ways through which you can get the phone. Unfortunately, it seems like the company still has access to only limited stocks. The way is purchasing a Rs 1,999 gift card that will get you guaranteed access to the phone.

This gift card also entitles you to a bunch of other offers. These offers include two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, Ultra merchandise super fan box, Times Prime annual subscription worth Rs 999, and an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-code which you can share.

How to purchase Mi 11 Ultra Sale gift card?

Head over to mi.com/in Purchase the gift card for your desired colour after you log in to your Mi ID. Note that the colour cannot be changed once you purchase the gift card. The company will share the f-code with you on the sale day via e-mail. After receiving the code, you will only have 24 hours to complete your purchase. The sale will last until the stocks last, so you will have to hurry up on the sale day The gift cards are also limited to a first come first serve basis. After you complete your purchase, the phone will be shipped at a later date Notingly, the gift card can be used on Mi 11 Ultra or any other purchase as well on Mi website or Mi app.

The second way you can get your hands on the Mi 11 Ultra is through a contest. This contest involves three challenges including one where you will have to answer the question “What makes you a Superfan?”. You can answer it on Xiaomi’s social media handles using #Mi11Ultra and #UltraChallenge hashtags.

Challenge 2 and Challenge 3 are yet to be opened. The company will then pick a few random lucky members and get them direct access to the sale.