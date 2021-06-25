Advertisement

Mi 11 Lite pre-orders begin today from 12PM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 11:14 am

The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its lightweight, and sleek form factor. It measures 6.8mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams.

Xiaomi earlier this week launched the Mi 11 Lite, the company’s latest smartphone in the Mi 11 series in India. The phone will today be available for pre-orders via Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores starting 12 PM.

 

The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its lightweight, and sleek form factor. It measures 6.8mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams.

 

Mi 11 Lite comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB storage variant and 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. It will be available in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colour options. The sales will be starting from June 28.

 

As a part of early bird offer, both the variants will be available for Rs 20,499 and Rs 22,499, respectively. HDFC Bank cards users will get Rs 1500 cashback which brings down the price to Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

 

 

Mi 11 Lite Specifications


The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

 

