MG Motor to build fast chargers with Tata Power

The quick charge facility will be made available at select MG Motor outlets.

MG Motors wants to strengthen its charging ecosystem for electric vehicles in the country. And to make it happen faster, the company is partnering with Tata Power, who will help them with charging stations across the country. Both the brands have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which Tata Power will set up 50kW DC charger at various MG Motor dealerships and facilitate end-to-end charging solution for its customers.

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India has been flooded with multiple options recently, with MG Motors and Tata being at the forefront. But charging stations are available in limited numbers, which is where Tata Power has claimed to take charge of the situation and offer up to 700 charging points across the country by 2021. MG Motors is using its ambition to support its own EV cause. The company launched ZS EV last year, which is available for price lower than the Hyundai Kona in the market.

And since EV buyers are mostly from the top tier cities, it's likely that MG Motors will ask Tata Power to facilitate the charging stations at select dealerships. The statement from the company says, MG Motors will allow both MG ZS EV owners as well as other branded EVs that support the same CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

Currently, auto makers have relied on different charging standards for their EVs, but for faster adoption of EVs in the country, experts have pointed out the need to improve this trend, and offer a unified charging point which can then make lives of charging providers easier and effective.

Post the end of lockdown, the auto industry has slowly started its production units, catering to pending orders and deliveries. This ensured the May sales for major car makers got off the mark, after the zero-day sales situation in April this year. EVs are likely to become a prime focus for the Indian government in the near future, and companies need to make sure the infrastructure support is there in place to take advantage of the changing trends.