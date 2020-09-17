MevoFit launches Race Dive Fitness smartwatch for Rs 4,990

MevoFit Race Dive Fitness smartwatch offers activity tracking for total steps walked, calories burnt, distance run, besides the sedentary duration, with an all-day activity tracker.

MevoFit has launched Race Dive Fitness Smartwatch for Rs 4990 and is available on different platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and MevoFit website. The device will soon be up for sale on Tata Cliq.



The MevoFit Race Dive Fitness smartwatch offers activity tracking for total steps walked, calories burnt, distance run, besides the sedentary duration, with an all-day activity tracker. Its health tracker has measuring capabilities to track sleep, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen.



This round dial shaped smartwatch can also be connected with other smart devices via Bluetooth. Once connected, the watch displays push notifications with vibration to alert the users of calls, messages and social media notifications. It also offers the ‘Find My Phone’ feature to keep you informed about the paired smartphone.



With its Smart Tools, users can go for automatic sleep detection, set alarms and reminders, check calendar and weather updates. One can also control phone’s camera, and do multiple sports tracking. The trendy smartwatch is equipped with a bright, color touchscreen for a clear vision outdoors, and is suitable for men, women as well as kids.



Designed using IP-68 technology, this watch is water/sweat-proof. It can be paired with MevoFit Fitness App that enhances your experience with a host of premium and advanced features. It can also help you maintain your profile, goals, and measure data and progress.