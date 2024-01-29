Meta’s WhatsApp Update: Shifts to Google Drive for Chat Backups

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has recently made a major change to its popular instant Messaging platform. The change involves the storage of chat backups, which was previously handled by WhatsApp’s own dedicated space. However, in an announcement last year, WhatsApp updated its terms and conditions and has now moved away from using its own storage space. Instead, it now uses Google Drive for chat backups. This change is being implemented this month.

Impact on Google Drive Users

This shift means that regardless of whether users are on the free or paid plan of Google’s Cloud Storage service, WhatsApp now saves chat backups to Google Drive. The storage space used is associated with the Gmail account linked to the respective WhatsApp account. Consequently, users may observe their WhatsApp backups adding to the overall space occupied by Google services, including Google Photos and Gmail.

Options for Users to Manage Storage

For users concerned about potential storage limitations, there are several options available. Firstly, those without a paid Google Drive account or users of WhatsApp beta can choose not to back up chats to the cloud service. Instead, they can utilize the built-in WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool when switching to a new phone, requiring both devices to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

Additionally, users can consider purchasing additional storage space through a Google One plan or excluding images and videos when backing up WhatsApp chat history. The latter option can help reduce the overall size of the backup.

Checking Backup Progress and Platform Parity

To check if the Google Drive backup process has been initiated, users can navigate to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Backup. A message will appear if the process is underway, indicating that chats and media are being backed up to the Google Account’s storage.

Importantly, this update aligns Android users with their iPhone counterparts, who have long relied on iCloud storage for chat backups. Now, both platforms offer users the convenience of securely storing their chat history, with Android users using Google Drive.

Backup via Email: WhatsApp users facing potential Google Drive limitations can explore alternative backup methods. One such method is exporting chats in a text file format, allowing users to back up individual chats or groups. These files can be sent via email or saved for access on any device, providing a workaround for those looking to maintain backups without relying on Google Drive.

Backup to PC via Third-Party Software: Another effective way to backup WhatsApp messages without Google Drive is to use reliable WhatsApp management tools like MobileTrans. This software facilitates the backup, restoration, and transfer of WhatsApp data between devices, supporting Android and iOS. Users can backup WhatsApp data to their PC, providing a viable alternative for those seeking options beyond Google Drive.

Transfer the Offline Backup: WhatsApp users can also employ an offline method for backing up and transferring chats. By adjusting settings to ‘None’ for Google Drive backup, users can zip the WhatsApp folder, transfer it to a new phone, and restore chats without relying on Google Drive.