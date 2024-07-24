Meta AI Gains Hindi Language Support, Creative Tools Also Announced

Meta AI was launched earlier this year in a bid to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Meta is now rolling out new updates to its AI-based chatbot making it multilingual as it now supports new languages including Hindi. Aside from that, Meta AI creative tools have also been announced.

Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, with added support for regions like Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon. You can now also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in new languages: French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come.

Meta AI Creative Tools

A new set of creative tools are also rolling out to Meta AI, including the new “Imagine Me” prompts. Imagine yourself creates images based on a photo of you and a prompt like ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation’ using Meta’s new personalisation model.

One can simply type “Imagine me” in their Meta AI chat to get started, and then they can add a prompt like “Imagine me as royalty” or “Imagine me in a surrealist painting.” From there, one can also share the images with friends and family. The feature is rolling out in Beta in the US only as of now.

With new creative editing capabilities, you can easily add or remove objects, change them and edit them — adjusting what you want while keeping the rest of the image as it was. For instance, one could say “Imagine a cat snorkeling in a goldfish bowl” and then decide you want it to be a corgi, where you can give the AI a new prompt such as “Change the cat to a corgi” to adjust the image. And next month, you’ll see the addition of an Edit with AI button that you can use to fine tune your imagined images even further.

Next up, Meta is starting to roll out the ability for you to create an image right within your Facebook feed, stories, comments and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — anywhere Meta AI is available in English starting this week. And soon you’ll be able to do this in more places across Meta apps and in more languages as well.

Read More: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Videos Up To 3 Minutes In Length

Enhanced Math Solving and Coding Capabilities

Users now have the option to use the company’s largest and most advanced open-source model inside of Meta AI on WhatsApp and meta.ai, dubbed Llama 405B. The new model brings improved reasoning capabilities making it possible for Meta AI to understand and answer your more complex questions, especially on the topics of math and coding.

You can get help on your math homework with step-by-step explanations and feedback, write code faster with debugging support and optimization suggestions, and master complex technical and scientific concepts with expert instruction.

In addition, you can combine Meta AI’s coding expertise and image generation capabilities to build a new game from scratch or put a fresh spin on a classic title.

Meta AI Coming to Meta Quest

Meta AI will begin rolling out to Meta Quest starting next month in the US and Canada in experimental mode. Meta AI will replace the current Voice commands on Quest, allowing you to control your headset hands-free, get answers to questions, stay up to date with real-time information, check the weather and more. You can also use Meta AI with Vision in Passthrough to ask questions about things you see in your physical surroundings.