Mercedes-Benz GLS launched in India at Rs 99.90 lakh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 2:42 pm

The company's third-generation GLS SUV made its global debut in April 2019.
Mercedes-Benz has kickstarted its post-lockdown activities in India with the launch of the 2020 edition of the GLS SUV. The luxury four-wheeler gets an introductory price tag of Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can get it in petrol and diesel variants. The company says the new GLS is marginally longer and wider than its predecessor, adding extra in-cabin space. 

 

The two variants: 450 Petrol and 400d diesel have been upgraded with a new multimedia system from the German car maker, and a slew of feature updates have been offered to the GLS SUV as well. Having said that, the 400d diesel is the flag bearer for the new GLS series. It comes with a 3-litre engine mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This unit puts out 330hp of power and 700Nm of torque. Mercedes says the GLS variant can go from 0 to 100Km/hr in 6.3 seconds, which is quite impressive for its size and stature. 

In India, the GLS SUV petrol model gets a 3-litre unit, also mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This variant pushes out 367hp of power and 500Nm of torque. So comparing the two, you can see which one packs more power and fun. 

 

But for a premium SUV it's hard to not talk about the fancy features and the GLS gets a lot of them. It gets two 12.3-inch screen, for infotainment and as the digital instrument cluster. Mercedes has deployed its latest MBUX multimedia system with voice command and gesture control support. It gets a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, LED headlamps, 21-inch alloy wheels, five-zone automatic climate control, front and rear entertainment screens and 11 USB ports inside this giant SUV. 

 

For safety, Mercedes has packed the GLS with 9 airbags, off-road ABS, rear and front parking sensors with a 360-degree camera and so much more.  

